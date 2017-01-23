Work to begin soon on new Kroger stor...

Work to begin soon on new Kroger store in Mechanicsville

Sunday Jan 15

Construction on a Kroger store on Mechanicsville Turnpike in Hanover County is scheduled to begin in February, with the store opening planned for January 2018. The proposed 113,530-square-foot store will be just west of Compass Point Lane and will replace a smaller Kroger store at 6335 Mechanicsville Turnpike.

