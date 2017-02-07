Teen accused of manslaughter in Mechanicsville crash denied bond after testing positive for cocaine
A former Lee-Davis High School student accused of killing two passengers in a Mechanicsville crash in April had his bond revoked by a judge on Tuesday morning in Hanover Circuit Court. Nickolas Seth Fleming, 18, is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of two passengers in a truck authorities said he was driving when it hit a tree in Mechanicsville.
