Mechanicsville man accused of trying to run over Hanover deputies
A Mechanicsville man is facing numerous charges, including attempted capital murder, after he allegedly tried to run over deputies during a traffic stop, the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said. According to the sheriff's office, deputies stopped Jacob B. Cahoon, 31, about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on Jennifer Lane in Mechanicsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Mechanicsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|21 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|News casters------need a good story
|Sat
|Bert
|2
|Virginia
|Feb 2
|Virginia Taxpayer
|1
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|Jan 31
|OneOfTheVictims
|1
|State Employees Pay
|Jan 29
|State Employees Pay
|4
|A Hanover Christmas at Camp Hanover
|Dec '16
|hzweck
|1
|why is steven deschners clinic closed?
|Nov '16
|cracker
|12
Find what you want!
Search Mechanicsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC