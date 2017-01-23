Man hurt in carjacking; police believ...

Man hurt in carjacking; police believe suspect from Mechanicsville

Monday Jan 23 Read more: WTVR Richmond

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office became involved Saturday evening, after multiple reports of a man trying to flag down cars. When police arrived on scene they found a man suffering facial injuries.

