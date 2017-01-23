Man hurt in carjacking; police believe suspect from Mechanicsville
The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office became involved Saturday evening, after multiple reports of a man trying to flag down cars. When police arrived on scene they found a man suffering facial injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mechanicsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|1 hr
|OneOfTheVictims
|1
|Va couple sentenced for embezzlement scheme (Oct '08)
|1 hr
|Jeremy
|10
|KKK Newspaper Left in Powhatan (Mar '09)
|Mon
|Billy
|37
|State Employees Pay
|Sun
|State Employees Pay
|4
|My Response To Governor McAuliffe
|Sun
|Tony Powroznick
|2
|LIVE Police Scanner Feeds
|Jan 27
|BCD536HP
|1
|how to find inmate mugshot (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Kid
|11
Find what you want!
Search Mechanicsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC