Lawmakers start tackling Virginia's opioid crisis
Virginia officials are scrambling to get a grasp on the state's growing opioid epidemic, legislators and health-care leaders say. William A. Hazel Jr., the commonwealth's secretary of health and human resources, gave a presentation to the Senate Education and Health Committee and the House Health, Welfare and Institutions Committee about the opioid problem and how lawmakers should start to solve it.
