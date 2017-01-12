Health official says opioid overdose deaths in Va. may exceed 1,000 this year
Virginia officials are scrambling to get a grasp on the state's growing opioid epidemic, legislators and health-care leaders said Thursday. William A. Hazel Jr., the commonwealth's secretary of health and human resources, gave a presentation to the Senate Education and Health Committee and the House Health, Welfare and Institutions Committee about the opioid problem and how lawmakers should start to solve it.
