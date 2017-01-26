Diversions, week of January 26, 2017

Diversions, week of January 26, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Hanover Herald-Progress

Mondays in January Tai Chi at the Mechanicsville Branch Library Mondays, Jan. 30, from 7 to 8 p.m. If you've never tried Tai Chi, now's your chance. Described as "meditation in motion" Tai Chi can be a gentle way to fight the stress of everyday living and may have a number of health benefits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hanover Herald-Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mechanicsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hillary, Respect the Constitution and Step Down... 23 hr Um hm 4
State Employees Pay Tue let it die 3
News Journey and Night Ranger at Richmond Coliseum (Sep '09) Jan 23 Truth 2
Credo Mobile Supports Planned Parenthood Jan 21 WatchmanOntheWall 1
Legal Action You Can Take to Deal with Sanctuar... Jan 20 ConcernedCitizen 1
A Hanover Christmas at Camp Hanover Dec '16 hzweck 1
why is steven deschners clinic closed? Nov '16 cracker 12
See all Mechanicsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mechanicsville Forum Now

Mechanicsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mechanicsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Mechanicsville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,570 • Total comments across all topics: 278,255,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC