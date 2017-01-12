Teen killed when SUV crashes into tre...

Teen killed when SUV crashes into tree in Hanover

Friday Dec 30

An 18-year-old from Mechanicsville was killed on Friday morning when his SUV ran off the road and struck a tree, according to Hanover sheriffs.

Mechanicsville, VA

