Sheltering Arms names new president and CEO
Richmond-based Sheltering Arms, which operates two rehabilitation hospitals, has named a new president and CEO. Mary A. Zweifel's appointment will become effective on Jan. 1. She joined the organization as chief operating officer in 2012 and has been interim president and CEO since last December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Virginia Business.
Add your comments below
Mechanicsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent?
|Dec 18
|Franknitty
|3
|Our Educational System now almost in Ruins
|Dec 17
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|We Need to be very Seriously concerned over Fuk...
|Dec 12
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Check Weather Where You Attend to Go Before Rel...
|Dec 12
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Drug testing for resource mfg
|Dec 7
|let it die
|2
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|just me
|109
|A Hanover Christmas at Camp Hanover
|Dec 1
|hzweck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mechanicsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC