Missing Mechanicsville man found safe in Pennsylvania
A Mechanicsville man who has been missing for almost three weeks has been found safe in Pennsylvania, the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said Monday. Ronald Darrell Taylor, 51, was last seen Nov. 30 at his home.
