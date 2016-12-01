Mechanicsville man suffering from medical condition has gone missing
Ronald Darrell Taylor, 51, was last seen at his home in Mechanicsville Nov. 30 around 3 p.m. He is said to have been wearing blue jeans and work boots. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ronald Taylor is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Mechanicsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent?
|Dec 18
|Franknitty
|3
|Our Educational System now almost in Ruins
|Dec 17
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|We Need to be very Seriously concerned over Fuk...
|Dec 12
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Check Weather Where You Attend to Go Before Rel...
|Dec 12
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Drug testing for resource mfg
|Dec 7
|let it die
|2
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|just me
|109
|A Hanover Christmas at Camp Hanover
|Dec 1
|hzweck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mechanicsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC