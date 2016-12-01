Mechanicsville man suffering from med...

Mechanicsville man suffering from medical condition has gone missing

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Ronald Darrell Taylor, 51, was last seen at his home in Mechanicsville Nov. 30 around 3 p.m. He is said to have been wearing blue jeans and work boots. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ronald Taylor is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

