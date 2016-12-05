Man who fatally struck VMI grad cycling in Hanover won't get jail time
The man who pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge after he struck and killed a young woman biking in Hanover County won't spend any time in jail. Stanley Dawson, 61, of Mechanicsville, was sentenced Monday for the death of Caroline Dawn Wortham.
