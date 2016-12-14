Hudgins family wins Let It Glow conte...

Hudgins family wins Let It Glow contest for Mechanicsville display

Wednesday Dec 14

Do you have one of the best Christmas light displays in town? If so, Nikki-Dee Ray and CBS 6 wants to see them and show them off on television. This week's winners of the CBS 6 Let it Glow contest are Chuck and Sherry Hudgins, who live in the 6400 block of Little Sorrel Drive in Mechanicsville.

