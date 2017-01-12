18-year-old killed in Hanover County wreck
Deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office were called to the wreck in the 7400 block of Rural Point Road shortly after 10 a.m. They later determined that a 1996 Ford Explorer was traveling east on Rural Point Road, ran off the right shoulder of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, who has been identified as 18-year-old Brandon James Peddicord of Mechanicsville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
