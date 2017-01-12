18-year-old killed in Hanover County ...

18-year-old killed in Hanover County wreck

Friday Dec 30 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office were called to the wreck in the 7400 block of Rural Point Road shortly after 10 a.m. They later determined that a 1996 Ford Explorer was traveling east on Rural Point Road, ran off the right shoulder of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, who has been identified as 18-year-old Brandon James Peddicord of Mechanicsville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

