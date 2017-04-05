Maryland man accused of hiding runawa...

Maryland man accused of hiding runaway West Manheim Township teen

Read more: WPMT-TV York

WEST MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa - A Maryland man is facing charges after police say he was caught hiding a runaway West Manheim Township teen in his home last month. Richard J. Hood Jr., 23, of Mechanicsville, is charged with concealment of whereabouts of a child and corruption of minors.

