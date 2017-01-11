Scheibe to face separate trials for l...

Scheibe to face separate trials for linked killings

A man charged with killing two women years apart in cases that police linked over the summer is set to stand two separate trials. Anne Arundel Circuit Court Judge Paul F. Harris Jr. on Wednesday denied a motion by the deputy state's attorney to consolidate the murder cases against Christopher Allen Scheibe, formerly of Mechanicsville.

