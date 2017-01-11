Scheibe to face separate trials for linked killings
A man charged with killing two women years apart in cases that police linked over the summer is set to stand two separate trials. Anne Arundel Circuit Court Judge Paul F. Harris Jr. on Wednesday denied a motion by the deputy state's attorney to consolidate the murder cases against Christopher Allen Scheibe, formerly of Mechanicsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
Mechanicsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Review: Dreams Studio Of Dance (Sep '09)
|Aug '15
|Starr
|49
|72K Ladybugs Released in Md. School as Senior P... (May '15)
|May '15
|Pravo8
|1
|Amy Call (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|No Doubt
|1
|Latest battlefield for Gansler, Brown: Veterans... (May '14)
|Jun '14
|Paco Pinto
|2
|2 Md. Girls Charged With Abusing Disabled Teen Boy (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|DAVID
|3
|Debate: Superbowl 2013 - Mechanicsville, MD (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|Susannah
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mechanicsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC