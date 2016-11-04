Robert E. Lay Jr
Robert E. Lay Jr., 86, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, at Fenwick Landing Senior Care Community in Waldorf, Maryland. Survivors include his sons, Michael Robert Lay and David Thomas Lay; a daughter, Karen Mary Reese; sisters, Margaret Stambaugh of Columbus and Ethel Matlock-Kuehn of Seymour; eight grandchildren, a great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
