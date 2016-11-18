Former Md. state police cadet convicted of manslaughter in crash
A former Maryland State Police cadet has been convicted in a crash that killed a Temple Hills woman. The Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office said in a news release that 20-year-old Sebastian Reyes of Mechanicsville was convicted Thursday.
