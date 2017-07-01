Police log: 1 seriously injured in I-...

Police log: 1 seriously injured in I-81 crash

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jul 1 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Police log: 1 seriously injured in I-81 crash State police reported a number of crashes on local roads in the past couple days. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2tC621g ANTRIM TOWNSHIP - A man was seriously injured Friday afternoon when the car he was traveling in crashed underneath a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81. The passenger, William Schreck, 69, of Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania, had suspected serious injuries and was flown to York Hospital, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mechanicsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
------a question about height------ Jul 1 Craig 8
Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11) Jun 27 bye felicia 106
Business Fraud! Jun 19 Okay 3
News Cumberland County considers fighting blight wit... May '17 Jrh 1
News Tempers erupt, police called to Susquehanna Twp... (Nov '13) May '17 RealFrank 2
Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc Feb '17 jic 2
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Feb '17 Steve Gratman 217
See all Mechanicsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mechanicsburg Forum Now

Mechanicsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mechanicsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Mechanicsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,736 • Total comments across all topics: 282,286,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC