Members 1st CEO Marquette passes away

Wednesday Jul 5

Bob Marquette accepted 13 White Hat Awards for Members 1st FCU over the years; the most recent was bestowed during NAFCU's 50th Annual Conference and Solutions Expo last month in Honolulu. Marquette served on the NAFCU Board from July 2004 to July 2013.

