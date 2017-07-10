Members 1st CEO Marquette passes away
Bob Marquette accepted 13 White Hat Awards for Members 1st FCU over the years; the most recent was bestowed during NAFCU's 50th Annual Conference and Solutions Expo last month in Honolulu. Marquette served on the NAFCU Board from July 2004 to July 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NAFCU.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mechanicsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|23 hr
|jefferson17
|110
|------a question about height------
|Jul 1
|Craig
|8
|Business Fraud!
|Jun 19
|Okay
|3
|Cumberland County considers fighting blight wit...
|May '17
|Jrh
|1
|Tempers erupt, police called to Susquehanna Twp... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|RealFrank
|2
|Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc
|Feb '17
|jic
|2
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|Steve Gratman
|217
Find what you want!
Search Mechanicsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC