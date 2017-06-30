Weis opens beer, wine cafe in Mechani...

Weis opens beer, wine cafe in Mechanicsburg store

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: PennLive.com

Weis Markets on Thursday received PLCB approval for wine and beer sales at a 30-seat cafe in its store at 2150 Bumble Bee Hollow Road. It's now open, according to a news release from Weis, Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to midnight and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Beer is sold both for takeout and on-premise consumption, with more than 700 varieties.

