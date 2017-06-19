Traffic jam affecting I-81 south in C...

Traffic jam affecting I-81 south in Cumberland County

Wednesday

Traffic is moving slow on I-81 south in Hampden Township near the Mechanicsburg exit due to a disabled vehicle. UPDATE 4:30 p.m.: PennDOT is now reporting that the disabled vehicle has been cleared.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

