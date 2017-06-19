Threefold Farm opens on the West Shore outside of Mechanicsburg

Threefold Farm opens on theWest Shore outside of Mechanicsburg.The farm is a local transitional organic u-pick orchard and farm market which grows figs, persimmons, pomegranates, paw paws and other less known fruits, as well as more common varieties of fruit and vegetables. Ashley Fogelsanger of Dillsburg separates kiwi vines.

