Sunoco wins again: Pa. court nixes appeal by West Shore opponents of Mariner East II pipeline
A Mechanicsburg-area couple has joined the lengthening list of property owners who have tried, and failed , to keep Sunoco from taking their land for its Mariner East II pipeline. Patricia and Thomas Perkins of Upper Allen Township joined that roster Thursday when a Commonwealth Court panel denied their appeal of a Cumberland County ruling that okayed the condemnation.
