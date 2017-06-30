Sunoco wins again: Pa. court nixes ap...

Sunoco wins again: Pa. court nixes appeal by West Shore opponents of Mariner East II pipeline

A Mechanicsburg-area couple has joined the lengthening list of property owners who have tried, and failed , to keep Sunoco from taking their land for its Mariner East II pipeline. Patricia and Thomas Perkins of Upper Allen Township joined that roster Thursday when a Commonwealth Court panel denied their appeal of a Cumberland County ruling that okayed the condemnation.

