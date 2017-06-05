Practice didn't make perfect for this...

Practice didn't make perfect for this bank robber, police say

Monday

The 46-year-old Swatara Township man is accused of robbing the same Mechanicsburg bank twice, and then fumbling a third attempt. He was arrested after police said he tried to rob a Fulton County bank wearing the same disguise he had used in the Mechanicsburg heists.

Mechanicsburg, PA

