Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg will mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Midway with a short ceremony Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Building 310 of the Naval Supply Depot, 5450 Carlisle Pike. Regarded as the turning point in the war in the Pacific, the Battle of Midway was a decisive victory for U.S. naval forces.

