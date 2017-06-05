Man charged after 4-year-old son foun...

Man charged after 4-year-old son found wandering alone in Upper Allen Township

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - A Mechanicsburg man has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, after his four year-old son was found running through rush-hour traffic last month.

Mechanicsburg, PA

