From the 'brink of death,' Libre now inspiresa

From the 'brink of death,' Libre the dog now inspires others Some have traveled hours just to meet him and bring donations to the animal rescue. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/life/2017/06/28/brink-death-libre-now-inspires-others/430841001/ After facing death nearly a year ago, Libre the dog is now happy and silly at his forever home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.