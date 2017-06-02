Ex-York County Prison nurse pleads guilty

Ex-York County Prison nurse gets probation for relationship Shelby Houck, 25, of Mechanicsburg, pleaded guilty to official oppression for having an improper social relationship with an inmate. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/02/ex-york-county-prison-nurse-is-sentenced-to-serve-two-years-on-probation/348476001/ A former nurse at York County Prison pleaded guilty to official oppression and was sentenced on Friday to serve two years on probation for having an improper social relationship with an inmate.

