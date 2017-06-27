Crash closes I-81 in Cumberland County
The crash was reported at around 9:55 p.m. on I-81 southbound near Exit 57 -- Mechanicsburg in Silver Spring Township. State police said a person was struck by a vehicle on the interstate.
