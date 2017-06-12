Capital Joe to open second coffee sho...

Capital Joe to open second coffee shop in Mechanicsburg, with more in the works

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: PennLive.com

Owners Rick Hawtrey and Kasey Sees are preparing to open a second Capital Joe shop, with even bigger expansion plans in the works. Capital Joe's will open on the borough's Jubilee Day on June 15 at 36 W. Main St. in Mechanicsburg in a former bank building.

