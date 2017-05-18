Teen victim from Bucks Co 'furry party' case was also abused by woman, police say
A Cumberland County woman was charged Sunday with sexually assaulting a teenage boy who authorities previously said had been victimized by men dressed up as animals at so-called "furry parties" in Bucks County. Paige Wren Tasker, 27, of Mechanicsburg, is accused of sleeping in a bed with the boy, then 14, and sexually assaulting him in 2015 at the Monroe County home of David Parker, who has already been arrested and accused of abusing the boy.
