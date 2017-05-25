Schuylkill helping mentally ill inmates
Mental Health America estimates that 1.2 million people living with mental illness sit in jail and prison each year. In Schuylkill County, 39 county jail inmates saw a psychiatrist in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mechanicsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cumberland County considers fighting blight wit...
|May 22
|Jrh
|1
|Tempers erupt, police called to Susquehanna Twp... (Nov '13)
|May 15
|RealFrank
|2
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|May 11
|DANABOO
|104
|------a question about height------
|Mar '17
|Craig
|7
|Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc
|Feb '17
|jic
|2
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|Steve Gratman
|217
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec '16
|bubba navy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mechanicsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC