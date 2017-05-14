Reunions 5/14/2017

Reunions 5/14/2017

Sunday May 14

Coughlin High School, Class of 1967, will celebrate its 50th anniversary reunion Saturday, Oct. 7, at Touch of Class, George Avenue, Wilkes-Barre. Plans are being made for an ice breaker to be held Friday, Oct. 6. Details will be available at a later date.

