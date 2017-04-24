Motel owner sentenced to 28 years pro...

Motel owner sentenced to 28 years probation in sales-tax case

The owner of a defunct Mechanicsburg-area motel is facing 28 years of probation and was ordered to pay more than $300,000 in sales-tax to the state. Pennsylvania's Acting Secretary of Revenue C. Daniel Hassell announced today that Sun Y. Chon pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Court to 49 counts of theft for collection $301,896 in sales tax and failing to remit it to the state between April 2011 and October 2015.

