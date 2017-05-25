Mechanicsburg woman behind bars after hitting Upper Allen Police vehicle on Thursday morning
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa - A Mechanicsburg woman is arrested for DUI after crashing into a police vehicle on Thursday morning. According to Upper Allen Township Police, Brandi Rothelmel, 32, was driving South on Route 15 near the Turnpike around 2:15 a.m. Thursday morning when she crashed into an Upper Allen Police vehicle.
