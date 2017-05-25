Mechanicsburg father faces child abuse charges after abusing his 5 month old daughter

MECHANICSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa - A Mechanicsburg man is charged after suspected abuse against his 5 month-old daughter stemming form an incident back in February. According to the affidavit, Kyle Horsman, 24, of Mechanicsburg, was watching his 5 month-old daughter and 2-year-old son on February 10, around 5:00 p.m. While Horsman changed the baby, she seemed less focused and lost consciousness.

