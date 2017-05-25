Mechanicsburg father faces child abuse charges after abusing his 5 month old daughter
MECHANICSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa - A Mechanicsburg man is charged after suspected abuse against his 5 month-old daughter stemming form an incident back in February. According to the affidavit, Kyle Horsman, 24, of Mechanicsburg, was watching his 5 month-old daughter and 2-year-old son on February 10, around 5:00 p.m. While Horsman changed the baby, she seemed less focused and lost consciousness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Mechanicsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Business Fraud!
|5 hr
|Cholo
|2
|Cumberland County considers fighting blight wit...
|May 22
|Jrh
|1
|Tempers erupt, police called to Susquehanna Twp... (Nov '13)
|May 15
|RealFrank
|2
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|May 11
|DANABOO
|104
|------a question about height------
|Mar '17
|Craig
|7
|Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc
|Feb '17
|jic
|2
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|Steve Gratman
|217
Find what you want!
Search Mechanicsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC