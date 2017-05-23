Jubilee Day 2017 a " Thursday, June 15
Jubilee Day is the largest, longest running one day street fair on the east coast attracting up to 70,000 attendees. The 89th edition of this annual event features more than 325 vendors from near and far offering food, games, arts & crafts, business information, retail products, carnival rides and more.
