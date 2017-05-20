Here's how much Giant Food Stores has spent on liquor referendums
Giant Food Stores sent mailers to Camp Hill Borough residents suggesting they vote "yes" on a referendum question in the primary election on May 16. If it passes, the referendum would allow for the sale of alcohol in the borough. Giant Food Stores has spent more than $50,000 in support of liquor referendum ballot questions in three Pennsylvania municipalities, according to a campaign finance report filed with the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections.
