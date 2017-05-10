Dog TAGS program helping vets get out...

Dog TAGS program helping vets get out of their 'very bad place' emotionally

Wednesday May 10

Tucked away in a nondescript warehouse off Wertzville Road in Mechanicsburg is Dog Training, Assisting, Guiding and Service , a volunteer-based training program that helps military veterans train their own service dogs. "We're for those veterans that have PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder], TBI [traumatic brain injury] or MST [military sexual trauma] issues," Dog TAGS President John Salvadia says.

Mechanicsburg, PA

