Dog TAGS program helping vets get out of their 'very bad place' emotionally
Tucked away in a nondescript warehouse off Wertzville Road in Mechanicsburg is Dog Training, Assisting, Guiding and Service , a volunteer-based training program that helps military veterans train their own service dogs. "We're for those veterans that have PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder], TBI [traumatic brain injury] or MST [military sexual trauma] issues," Dog TAGS President John Salvadia says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Mechanicsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|May 11
|DANABOO
|104
|------a question about height------
|Mar '17
|Craig
|7
|Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc
|Feb '17
|jic
|2
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|Steve Gratman
|217
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec '16
|bubba navy
|3
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Generation Wuss
|4
|Organization calls male circumcision unnecessar... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|intactivist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mechanicsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC