Cumberland County commissioners respond to threats of service cut-off by Capital Area Transit
Cumberland County's board of commissioners said Friday it will not allow Capital Area Transit to make good on a threat to cut off transit service to the county in July. The board threatened legal action against CAT and promised alternative transportation for county residents who utilize CAT services into and out of the Harrisburg area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Mechanicsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tempers erupt, police called to Susquehanna Twp... (Nov '13)
|Mon
|RealFrank
|2
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|May 11
|DANABOO
|104
|------a question about height------
|Mar '17
|Craig
|7
|Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc
|Feb '17
|jic
|2
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|Steve Gratman
|217
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec '16
|bubba navy
|3
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Generation Wuss
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mechanicsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC