Cumberland County commissioners respo...

Cumberland County commissioners respond to threats of service cut-off by Capital Area Transit

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: WPMT-TV York

Cumberland County's board of commissioners said Friday it will not allow Capital Area Transit to make good on a threat to cut off transit service to the county in July. The board threatened legal action against CAT and promised alternative transportation for county residents who utilize CAT services into and out of the Harrisburg area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mechanicsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tempers erupt, police called to Susquehanna Twp... (Nov '13) Mon RealFrank 2
Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11) May 11 DANABOO 104
------a question about height------ Mar '17 Craig 7
Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc Feb '17 jic 2
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Feb '17 Steve Gratman 217
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec '16 bubba navy 3
wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16) Dec '16 Generation Wuss 4
See all Mechanicsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mechanicsburg Forum Now

Mechanicsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mechanicsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Mechanicsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,086 • Total comments across all topics: 281,074,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC