20 competitors to vie for best wings at Central Pa. Wing Madness

Monday May 8 Read more: PennLive.com

The event returns for its third year and will be held 5:30-8 p.m. May 11 at the Park Inn, 5401 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg. You'll have the opportunity to eat wings from 20 different establishments including restaurants and grocery stores.

