20 competitors to vie for best wings at Central Pa. Wing Madness
The event returns for its third year and will be held 5:30-8 p.m. May 11 at the Park Inn, 5401 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg. You'll have the opportunity to eat wings from 20 different establishments including restaurants and grocery stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mechanicsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|Thu
|DANABOO
|104
|------a question about height------
|Mar '17
|Craig
|7
|Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc
|Feb '17
|jic
|2
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|Steve Gratman
|217
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec '16
|bubba navy
|3
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Generation Wuss
|4
|Organization calls male circumcision unnecessar... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|intactivist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mechanicsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC