York judge stops ex-prison nurse's guilty plea
Shelby Houck, 25, of Mechanicsburg, is charged with institutional sexual assault. She's accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with an inmate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mechanicsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|Apr 1
|Tash123
|100
|------a question about height------
|Mar 18
|Craig
|7
|Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc
|Feb '17
|jic
|2
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|Steve Gratman
|217
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec '16
|bubba navy
|3
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Generation Wuss
|4
|Organization calls male circumcision unnecessar... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|intactivist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mechanicsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC