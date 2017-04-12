Woman attempted to buy gun with false ID
Gun Charges: Juliane M Callahan, 50, Mechanicsburg, was charged with providing false information when buying a firearm and making a false statement inFirearm Ownership-Providing False Information and False Statement Under Penalty and False Statement Under Penalty 228-4410, Lebanon County Crime Stoppers at 270-9800, or county detectives at 717-228-4403. Gun Charges: Juliane M. Callahan, 50, Mechanicsburg, was charged with providing false information when she attempted to buy a firearm, and with making a false statement under penalty, in connection with an incident at a gun show held at the Lebanon Expo Center, 80 Rocherty Road, North Cornwall Township, on June 3 last year.
