Stalking suspect denied bail after being found with knife and hatchet
A man found with a knife in his pocket and a hatchet tucked in his belt has been charged with stalking the father of a woman who blocked him on Facebook, according to police in Silver Spring Township. And for that, Joshua David Kephart, 22, of Mechanicsburg, has been ordered held without bail in the Cumberland County Prison because the "judge can not protect society from defendant's actions," according to court records.
Mechanicsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|Apr 22
|Jennifer Jackson
|102
|------a question about height------
|Mar '17
|Craig
|7
|Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc
|Feb '17
|jic
|2
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|Steve Gratman
|217
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec '16
|bubba navy
|3
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Generation Wuss
|4
|Organization calls male circumcision unnecessar... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|intactivist
|1
