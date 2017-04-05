Prison for man who caused train crash...

Prison for man who caused train crash that killed fiancee

Wednesday

A man who prosecutors said was "high as a kite" on marijuana when he drove onto railroad tracks in York Haven - causing a crash that killed his fiancee and badly injured their toddler - has been sentenced to at least four years in state prison.

