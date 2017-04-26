Mechanicsburg bank robbed by lone bandit
Police are on the lookout for the suspect who robbed a Mechicsburg Borough bank early Wednesday afternoon. At about 2:07 p.m., police responded to Orrstown Bank, 1110 East Simpson Street, for a robbery that had just occurred.
