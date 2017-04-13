Former Public Opinion journalists highlight biga

Former Public Opinion journalists highlight big stories of generations past Former PO cub reporter Bill Morris and former PO photographer Ken Peiffer will sign copies of their respective books Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2orXBQx WAYNESBORO - The prison escapes of cop-killer Merle Unger, the kidnapping and murder of Debbie Sue Kline and Gary Lee Rock's shooting rampage that killed Fayetteville Fire Chief Jim Cutchall are episodes all too fresh in memory of many local newspaper readers of a certain age.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.