Former Public Opinion journalists hig...

Former Public Opinion journalists highlight biga

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Former Public Opinion journalists highlight big stories of generations past Former PO cub reporter Bill Morris and former PO photographer Ken Peiffer will sign copies of their respective books Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2orXBQx WAYNESBORO - The prison escapes of cop-killer Merle Unger, the kidnapping and murder of Debbie Sue Kline and Gary Lee Rock's shooting rampage that killed Fayetteville Fire Chief Jim Cutchall are episodes all too fresh in memory of many local newspaper readers of a certain age.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mechanicsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11) Apr 1 Tash123 100
------a question about height------ Mar 18 Craig 7
Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc Feb '17 jic 2
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Feb '17 Steve Gratman 217
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec '16 bubba navy 3
wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16) Dec '16 Generation Wuss 4
News Organization calls male circumcision unnecessar... (Oct '16) Oct '16 intactivist 1
See all Mechanicsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mechanicsburg Forum Now

Mechanicsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mechanicsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Mechanicsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,345 • Total comments across all topics: 280,270,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC