York teen charged with homicide by vehicle in Cumberland County crash
DICKINSON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.-A 19-year-old man faces charges in the November 2016 crash that killed a Mechanicsburg man in Cumberland County. Trenton M. Heiner, of York, is charged with homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, careless driving and a series of other traffic violations.
