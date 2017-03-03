Police release photos of card-skimming suspects
Police release photos of York County card-skimming suspects More than $13,000 has been stolen from more than 20 people in the Newberry Township area since Monday Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://on-ydr.co/2lmHFRm Newberry Township Police obtained this surveillance photo of a suspect believed to be involved in a series of ATM card-skimming scams in York County. Newberry Township Police have released photos of two suspects believed to be involved in an ATM card-skimming scam in York County.
